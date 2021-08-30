Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE MCK opened at $201.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

