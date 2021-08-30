Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $379.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.