Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

