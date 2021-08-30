Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,349 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $426.68 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $290.44 and a 1-year high of $427.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.83.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.