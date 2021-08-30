Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 29,361 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.46% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $43.22 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40.

