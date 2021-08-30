Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,675 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

