Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 85,164 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.73% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 174.0% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.1% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $221.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.