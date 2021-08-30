Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

XSW stock opened at $178.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $178.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.