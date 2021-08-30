Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,227 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.37 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

