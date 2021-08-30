Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $111.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

