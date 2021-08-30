Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4,629.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,405.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

