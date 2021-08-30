Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $162.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

