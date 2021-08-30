Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Shares of PH opened at $304.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

