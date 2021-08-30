Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $123.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

