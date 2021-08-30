Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $203.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.38. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $203.80.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

