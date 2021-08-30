Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,918.95 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,726.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

