Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $6.51 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

