Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 42,124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 460,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 524,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 176,391 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.