Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 29.8% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

