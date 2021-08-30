Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.92. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.