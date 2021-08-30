Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AENZ. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

