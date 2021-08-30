Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

AFRM opened at $67.90 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

