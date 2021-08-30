Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $29.61 on Monday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $278,280,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $171,983,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

