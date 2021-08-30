Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.90, but opened at $96.04. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 370,906 shares trading hands.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Get Affirm alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.