Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 458,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,367. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

