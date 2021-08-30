Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.5 days.

AFTPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Afterpay alerts:

Afterpay stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $124.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.