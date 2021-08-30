Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.5 days.

AFTPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Afterpay stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $124.75.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

