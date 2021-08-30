AGA Token Price Tops $0.84 (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. AGA Token has a market cap of $7.88 million and $83,330.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGA Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AGA Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,342,983 coins. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

