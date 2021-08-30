Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.10

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

