Agile Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Agile Growth’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Agile Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.86 on Monday. Agile Growth has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

