Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of A traded up $2.85 on Monday, reaching $176.66. 12,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

