Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.46

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.46 and last traded at $176.37, with a volume of 9395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.