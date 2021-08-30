Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $440,240.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 57 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $3,249.00.

AGYS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,126. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

