AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

