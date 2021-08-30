Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $266,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 151,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $42,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

AEM traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $57.53. 65,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,058. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

