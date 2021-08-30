Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$122.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.80.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching C$73.07. 89,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.93. The company has a market cap of C$17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

