Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $17.94 million and $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

