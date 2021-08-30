AiLink Token (ALI) Achieves Market Cap of $225,414.35

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $225,414.35 and $2,335.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

