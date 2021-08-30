Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.92.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.63. The company had a trading volume of 514,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,403. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.17. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

