Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

