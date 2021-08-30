Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.70. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

