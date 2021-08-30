Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

APD opened at $268.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

