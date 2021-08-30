Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
EADSF opened at $135.25 on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
