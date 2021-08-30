Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

EADSF opened at $135.25 on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

