Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

