Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,274 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

