Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0351 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $113.75 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

