Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.06

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 29896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.