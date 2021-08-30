Alan H. Howard Sells 2,109 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,787. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $849.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $4,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

