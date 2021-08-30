Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $260.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $244.56 and last traded at $243.24, with a volume of 2590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.65.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.