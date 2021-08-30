Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

