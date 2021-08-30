Alchemix Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $92.78 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $327.08 or 0.00670485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

